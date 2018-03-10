ROCKVILLE, Md. -- A 25-year-old man was arrested after he allegedly forced a woman into a wooded area in Rockville and then raped her overnight Wednesday.

Police identified the man as 25-year-old Dustin Tyler Rogers.

Rogers, who was arrested outside his home on Gaither Road in the King Farm development in Rockville, has been charged with 1st degree rape and 1st degree assault. He was also charged with a separate count of 1st degree assault via a warrant stemming from an unrelated event.

The incident happened around 12:11 a.m. Wednesday near the woodline off W. Gude Rd. near Rt. 355/Frederick Rd. Police said the woman was eventually able to break free from the suspect and run to a nearby office building where she got a security guard to help her.

Montgomery County police said the victim is still in the hospital for her injuries.

Detectives are actively investigating this rape and are urging anyone with information to contact Special Victims Investigations Division detectives at 240.774.5400.

