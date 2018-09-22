ROCKVILLE- Six people were transported to a hospital after they were exposed to carbon monoxide Saturday morning in Rockville, said fire officials.

Update - Omega Dr, Gburg, office bldg, Found workers operating propane powered equipment w/ CO readings at 200ppm. EMS Evaluated 9 workers, no others in building. FFs ventilating. 2E, 1T, 6EMS, 1EMSDO, 1BC on scene, At least 6 transported to area hospitals NLT exposure to CO pic.twitter.com/1mYHFLuihz — Pete Piringer (@mcfrsPIO) September 22, 2018

It happened at a construction site on 15200 Omega Drive near Research Boulevard.

Authorities believe the cause of the elevated levels were due to workers operating propane powered equipment in an area of the building that wasn't properly ventilated.

Montgomery County Fire and EMS evaluated nine workers. At least six were transported to a nearby hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

