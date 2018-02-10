ROCKVILLE, Md. -- A motorcycle driver has critical injuries after a crash involving another vehicle in Rockville late Monday night.

The crash happened around 11:42 p.m. in the 1300 block of Viers Mill Road, Montgomery County police said.

The motorcycle driver was critically injured and transported to the hospital. No other injuries were reported.

Police are investigating the crash.

Viers Mill Rd. was shut down in both directions between Parkland Dr. and Aspen Hill Rd. for the investigation.

