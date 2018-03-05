A 12-year-old boy caused students and staff to panic Wednesday after bringing aa fake gun to a Rockville, Maryland middle school, police said.

Around 3:30 p.m., the student entered Earle B. Wood Middle School' auditorium and pulled out the fake weapon, waving it around other students. Police said he told a group of students that the “safety was on” and began to point the gun around the auditorium.

Students began to panic, started to scream and run.

The students alerted a teacher and were told to shelter in place. The teacher found the boy sitting on a mat, holding the gun with his finger on the trigger.

According to police, the gun was plastic and had been spray painted black.

The student was arrested and charged with threat of mass violence and disrupting school activities and threatening others with bodily harm. He was later released to his guardian.

