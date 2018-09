ROCKVILLE, Md. -- The Maryland Task Force 1 is headed to South Carolina Wednesday morning ahead of Hurricane Florence.

The team of 80 personnel left from Rockville early Wednesday morning.

They are preparing for swift water rescue and bringing along resources for these situations. They have a caravan of tractor trailers, support vehicles, six K-9s and six boats.

This is the third time the team has been deployed.

Maryland Task Force MD-TF1 @FEMAregion3 Urban Search & Rescue ( US&R) team plan & prepare swift water rescue & other assets/resources for likely movement/deployment to MoCo @MontgomeryCoMD , elsewhere in MD @MDMEMA or Carolinas @femaregion4 pic.twitter.com/QqDp0CF0K9 — Pete Piringer (@mcfrsPIO) September 11, 2018

PIO Update - MD-TF1 readies for deployment to SC #HurricanceFlorence Caravan departs within the hour pic.twitter.com/skD7bN1wdy — Pete Piringer (@mcfrsPIO) September 12, 2018

On the way to help — MD Task Force 1 loads gear onto buses, heading to South Carolina, ahead of Hurricane Florence. pic.twitter.com/NvDMdI3Zw4 — Neal Augenstein (@AugensteinWTOP) September 12, 2018

