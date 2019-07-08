ROCKVILLE, Md. — There are new changes at a Montgomery County intersection thanks to the efforts of one woman along with pressure from a series of reports by WUSA9.

Drivers on Rockville Pike where it meets Viers Mill Road will now see four “wrong way” signs and new reflective poles built into the road. The Maryland State Highway Administration made the changes after Liz Iskow petitioned officials to make the intersection safer. She drove onto the wrong side of the divided highway last November but was stopped by police.

“There was no signage to help me identify that I was going the wrong or even right way,” said Iskow, who came to WUSA9 for help in March. In May, highway officials said that changes would be made within 90 days or by August.

“I think the reflective poles are huge,” said Iskow. “I think even if you can’t read the sign you’ll see one-- you’ll see a barrier-- you can’t go this way anymore.”

The intersection might be one of the most well-traveled-- and perhaps dangerous-- in Montgomery County. It is not far from Interstate 270 and close to Rockville Town Square.

Once at the intersection of bad design and bureaucracy, Iskow is thanking our reporting for putting her in the driver’s seat.

“I think the stories with WUSA9 made a huge difference to put some pressure on the government and the State of Maryland,” Iskow said.

The state installed reflective poles after Iskow thought one new sign installed in March was not enough.

