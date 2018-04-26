A man has been arrested for putting a disguised surveillance camera inside of a bathroom at a cheerleading studio in Rockville, Montgomery County police said.

Cristian Gill, 21, from Rockville was arrested for conducting visual surveillance of juveniles and adults in a business bathroom with sexual intent and without their consent, authorities stated in a press release.

On February 12, officers responded to the Shockwave Allstars cheerleading program at 20 Southlawn Court in Rockville after learning about a suspicious situation. The owner of the business learned from an employee that someone had left a USB or some sort of device near a sink in the unisex bathroom in the studio. The owner told the employee to leave it by the computer and he would track down the owner of the device.

Montgomery County police said the owner met with Gill on February 12 after determining the USB belong to him. Gill told the owner of the studio that he had put a camera inside of the bathroom, however had never recorded anything. The owner then asked Gill to show him where the camera was placed in the bathroom. He then asked Gill to leave the studio and then called the police.

Officers determined that the camera was designed to avoid detection.

During the investigation police seized several other electronic devices from Gill's home. Investigators found about 49 photographs that had been taken inside of the Shockwave Allstars bathroom. The photos were of both female and male adults and juveniles. Investigators also found photos of Gill putting the camera into the bathroom. Authorities also learned that there were other images and video files on the tablet at some point, however had since been deleted.

Several of the victims have been identified. Identification has been challenging because some of the photographs are not of a complete person. Police have notified those who were identified in the photos.

The instructor was arrested on Wednesday and is being charged with multiple counts of conducting visual surveillance of another person in a private place without consent. He is being held without bond.

Anyone with information about this investigation is asked to call Special Victims Investigations Division detectives at 240-773-5400. Those who wish to remain anonymous may call Crime Solvers of Montgomery County toll-free at 1-866-411-TIPS (8477).

