A teacher in Montgomery County is accused of having an inappropriate relationship with a student more than 30 years ago.

Detectives with the Montgomery County Police Department began their investigation on April 20, 2018. The victim said she had an ongoing—and inappropriate—sexual relationship with Michael John Riley during the 1984-85 school year.

She was 16 years old at the time and a student at Rockville High School. The woman said she knew Riley because he was a teacher at the school.

The woman said she and Riley had sex on multiple occasions in the school and during school hours.

Riley turned himself in to police on May 1. He’s accused of child abuse by a custodian, school molestation on premises and school molestation by staff.

Riley, who’s now 63 years old, is currently a staff member at the Charles E. Smith Jewish Day School in Rockville.

Detectives are requesting that parents of students who attend the Charles E. Smith Jewish Day School, where Riley is currently a staff member, talk to their children about their interactions with him and contact SVID detectives at 240-773-5400 if they believe their child was victimized.

