ROCKVILLE, Md. -- A 21-year-old man was arrested in connection with allegedly raping a 17-year-old female near Twinbrook Metro Station on Monday evening.

Montgomery County Police arrested Malachi Peter Raymond, 21, of Rockville.

The alleged rape and assault happened on Monday in the area of the Twinbrook Metro Station located at 1600 Chapman Avenue in Rockville.

Police said when the bus stopped at the Metro station the victim and suspect walked to a nearby garage located at 5701 Fishers Lane. They went to the sixth floor stairwell where Raymond tried to kiss the victim. The victim refused Raymond's advances.

He then allegedly raped the victim. After the alleged rape, police said Raymond walked her back to the station. That is where she called police.

Detectives were able to find Raymond and arrest him late Tuesday night. He is being charged with second-degree rape and one count of fourth-degree sexual offense.

© 2018 WUSA