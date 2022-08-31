Richmond PD chief: Ofc. Seara Burton dies 5 weeks after being shot during traffic stop

Example video title will go here for this video

Officer Seara Burton was injured less than two weeks before her wedding, when a suspect shot her at a traffic stop.

Richmond Ofc. Seara Burton died Sunday night, more than five weeks after she was critically injured in a shooting, Richmond Police Chief Michael Britt announced.

In a statement, Britt said Burton died at 9:59 p.m. on Sunday, Sept. 18 at a hospital surrounded by her family. Funeral arrangements are pending and will be announced when details are available, Britt said.

"We would sincerely like to thank the Richmond community, and those who have supported Seara, her Family, and the Department from near and far," Britt said in the statement. "Thank you to all of those who have shown unbelievable support throughout this very difficult time including the Dayton Police Department, The Indiana State Police, Indiana State Fraternal Order of Police, Richmond Fire Department and Wayne County Sheriff’s Department, as well as many other agencies.

"The family is extremely grateful for the massive amount of support from the community," Britt said. "We kindly ask that you respect the family’s privacy during this difficult time."

Burton was taken off life support on Thursday, Sept. 1, a little over three weeks after being shot at close range during a traffic stop. She was transferred to hospice care on Sept. 3. The Richmond Police Department updated that K-9 Brev visited Burton on multiple occasions.

"Our hearts are shattered as we learn of the passing of Officer Seara Burton," Richmond Mayor Dave Snow said in a statement posted on social media. "Officer Burton fought like a warrior through every minute of this battle. Her endearing spirit, professional service, and shining personality will live with us for years to come.

Snow said the lights at the Richmond City Building will be turned off beginning Monday night, flags at city buildings will be lowered, and that he will ask Gov. Eric Holcomb to request all flags across Indiana be lowered on the day of Burton's funeral.

On Monday, Sept. 19, the Richmond Police Department and multiple other agencies will be escorting Burton back to Richmond from Dayton, Ohio, Richmond Police announced.

The escort is scheduled to leave the Dayton area at 1:30 p.m. It will travel onto I-75 north from Dayton and onto I-70 west. Once it reaches Richmond, the escort will follow U.S. 40 to North 5th Street, passing Burton's police car at the city building, and onto East Main Street, before traveling back to U.S. 40 to Doan & Mills Funeral Home, located at 790 West National Road in Richmond.

"If you wish to show your support for the family of Officer Seara Burton and the Richmond Police Department, please find a location that is safe along the route. Remember not to stop or park along the interstate," Richmond Police Capt. Curt Leverton said in a statement.