RESTON, Va. (WUSA9) — Police have identified the victims killed in a Sunday morning crash on the Fairfax County Parkway.

Tonnisha McCoy, 21 and Joselyn Herndon, 23, died after the car were in lost control and ran off the road.

Police said the crash happened around 2 a.m. Sunday on the Fairfax County Parkway near Walnut Branch Road.

Two surviving victims were transported to a nearby hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

UPDATE: Two confirmed fatalities. Two transported to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. Investigation continues. pic.twitter.com/6eNQERhfNu — Fairfax County Police (@FairfaxCountyPD) July 15, 2018

Detectives believe speed and alcohol may have been factors in the accident.

Northbound Fairfax County Parkway at Baron Cameron Avenue was shut down during the accident investigation but has now reopened.

Due to the complex nature of the investigation, detectives are asking anyone who may have witnessed the crash or has information to call 703-280-0564.

