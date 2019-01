FAIRFAX, Va. — Officers are responding to the report of a bomb threat at the Reston Kaiser Permanente Thursday morning, Fairfax County police tweeted.

A note was found indicating a bomb threat, officials said.

The building located at 1890 Metro Center Dr. in Reston has been evacuated as a precaution.

The investigation is ongoing. People are being asked to stay clear of the area.

We will continue to update this as we learn more.