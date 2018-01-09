WASHINGTON -- The Washington Nationals have traded away starting pitcher Gio Gonzalez to the Milwaukee Brewers, according to multiple reports.

It's not yet clear what the Nationals will receive in return for Gonzalez. The Brewers had been looking for starting pitching to bolster their playoff run, while the Nationals have begun to see their postseason chances slip away and could be starting to think longer term than this season.

Gonzalez has been a starter with the Nats for 7 years. His best season for the team was his first in 2012, when he pitched two complete games, went 21-8 for the season with a 2.89 ERA and 207 strikeouts.

#Brewers get Gio Gonzalez, sources tell The Athletic. — Ken Rosenthal (@Ken_Rosenthal) August 31, 2018

Gonzalez had a similar 2017 season, posting a 15-9 record, a 2.96 ERA and 188 strikeouts.

But the script flipped this year, when he had been putting up some of his worst numbers since joining the team with a 7-11 record and a 4.57 ERA.

It was just two weeks ago the Nationals traded veteran 2nd baseman Daniel Murphy and 1st baseman Matt Adams, two strong bats that seemed to cement the messaging that 2018 wasn't going to work out as they had hoped.

And it's a far fall from grace: Before the 2018 season started, the Nats were picked by many experts, including Sports Illustrated magazine, to have a shot at winning the World Series.

Bryce Harper's future with the team has also been in question, and with the moves the Nats have made, it seems even less certain whether the Vegas-native will remain with the only MLB team he's ever known.

