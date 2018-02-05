August 25 2017: Hurricane Harvey, a category 4 storm makes landfall in Houston, Texas.

Eight eight people died. The damage was unimaginable.

As we watched the devastation unfold from hundreds of miles away, the images stuck with me.

So, one weekend in April, I headed to Houston with a group called Moishe House, and together, a group of 17 volunteers from around the country got to work.

We laid tiles, hardwood floors, and painted to help rebuild a home for a single mom and her young daughters who lost everything.

We weren't just repairing a house. We were creating a home and helping a family rebuild after loss that many of us can't even imagine.

I am coming back to DC more inspired than ever to continue serving others. There are so many in our community who need a helping hand.

As Albert Einstein once said, "Only a life lived for others, is a life worth living."

State officials say it will take 10 years for Houston to fully rebuild after the hurricane.

