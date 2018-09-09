SUITLAND, Md. - A six-week teen empowerment program kicks-off for youth across Prince George's County this month. Registration is still open.

Girl Speak, a local non-profit that empowers young ladies throughout Prince George's County, has teamed up with the Suitland Civic Association and others to host a program called, "How's Your S.E.L.F.I.E. Game."

Nope. They aren't talking about pictures, but principles.

S.E.L.F.I.E. is an acronym that stands for: self-esteem, engagement (conflict resolution), leadership, financial literacy, innovative thinking and employment readiness.

The six-week program will feature workshops, activities and guest speakers who will help girls between the age of 11-24 develop life skills that will help them succeed.

Sharon Anderson is the non-profit's founder and executive director. She has worked with youth in the area for more than 20 years and has always wanted to give back. She learned important lessons as a teen mom that she wants to pass on.

"I had my daughter as 16, but I was raised in a household that established wonderful principles," Anderson said. "When I got to the point that I was able to go back to school at age 40, I was able to do some of those things that my parents always envisioned for me, I wanted to give that back."

The program will open on Saturday, September 22 with the Game Changer Kickoff event - a fun but informative lead-in to the start of the weekly sessions as a participant introduction and parent orientation, according to Anderson.

Registration is open for 25 young ladies to sign up and take advantage of the knowledge and opportunities that will be offered.

Parents are required to attend with their daughters.

The program will be Saturdays from Sept. 29 to Nov.3 from 9:30a.m until 2:30p.m. at the Suitland Community Center off Regency Lane in Forestville, MD.

A reception will be held at the end of the program to celebrate the ladies’ completion.

If you are interested in attending or know a young lady who would be, you can send an email to girlspeaklife@gmail.com.

