WASHINGTON — On a map, you’ll find South Sudan in the middle of Africa, bordering six other countries. For years, it’s been an area riddled with civil war.

That’s what forced Lual Mayen and his family to flee to a refugee camp in northern Uganda almost 25 years ago.

"It’s a life where no one wants to live in it," Mayen said. "As a child, it wasn’t easy for me because I have to eat food, I have to go to school ... You don’t have regular needs as a child and my family couldn’t afford anything."

But desolate days eventually turned up a hint of hope -- seeing a laptop for the first time. After years of pleading for a computer, Mayen’s mom saved enough money to surprise him with one.

Mayen was the only person in the refugee camp to own a computer, and it was a moment that led him to video games for the first time. That was something that changed his mindset forever.

One of the first video games Mayen played was Grand Theft Auto: Vice City, a game known as much for its violence as its profound critical acclaim when it was released in 2002. The juxtaposition between the game’s beauty and shock led to a bit of a mixed reaction.

On one hand, Mayen had never seen anything like it. On the other, the game’s propensity for violence couldn’t be ignored, especially considering Mayen’s circumstances. So he used the opportunity to think of something new.

"I thought, 'I don’t know what it takes to create a video game, but what if I create the same game but about positive change?'" Mayen said. "'How does this help people?'"

But the limitations of a refugee camp couldn’t keep up with Mayen’s ambition. He would walk three hours to town every day just to charge his laptop, then would use it for as long as he could, teaching himself how to code.

"If this is what it takes, I’ll do it," Mayen said.

Mayen playing his card game with others.

He eventually created a small game that he shared with other refugees. But limited resources only allowed for him to share the game through Bluetooth, file sharing and passing around USB drives. From there, Mayen knew he had something worth giving to more people.

He uploaded and shared the game on Facebook. Ultimately, that game grabbed the attention of a game designer in San Francisco and Berlin. Mayen was invited to video game conventions to share his experiences.

"To me, I had no dream at all," Mayen said. "I never thought it was going to happen, but life can turn around."

That path has led the now 24-year-old Mayen to a home here in Washington, D.C. and the creation of the company, "Junub Games" -- a name that means "people of the south."

The headliner game is called "Salam" -- meaning, "peace." It’s the first game Mayen created all those years ago.

"Our main focus as a studio is to develop games that help brings about positive change," he said.

In Salam, the story features refugees who live in violence. Players must shepherd these characters to a peaceful world -- shielding them along the way, providing food, water and medicine.

It’s part game, part activism.

"That’s how we want to utilize the industry," Mayen said. "It’s not all about money, it’s about impact, the legacy. This is my life. I want people using the industry for social impact."

The more the game is played, the more you hopefully start to think about the greater good.

"When people play this type of game, it’s a product that engages with you.," Mayen said.

Mayen also made a board game called "Wahda" for people who might not have internet access to play Salam. Meanwhile, Salam is officially launching in December of this year.

Ultimately, it’s been a long journey. One that proves there’s always someone, somewhere, waiting for a helping hand.

"My main focus in the business right now is to grow," Mayen said. "I want to make more impactful games, make some money, and make an impact around the world."

