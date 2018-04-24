What a welcome to the east coast that Redskins' wide receiver Paul Richardson received Monday afternoon.

The new roster member was pulled over by Virginia Police for a traffic stop.

The following tweets were recently deleted by Richardson.

New @Redskins WR @prichiejr was pulled over in VA Tuesday afternoon. Allegedly an officer said he "thought I was a dealer (drugs)." The following tweets have recently been deleted. pic.twitter.com/7bzqjDqUGI — WUSA9 Sports (@WUSA9sports) April 24, 2018

As seen in the tweets, Richardson alleged that the officer asked him if he was in a gang, and if he thought he was a dealer (drugs).

WUSA9 Sports reached out to the Redskins for a comment, but was told no comment.

A few hours after deleting the tweets explaining what happened, Richardson tweeted again, saying "It's true, but tweeting about it wasn't the right way to deal."

It’s true, but tweeting about it wasn’t the right way to deal. — Paul Richardson Jr (@prichiejr) April 24, 2018

We'll have updates as the story continues to develop.

