Students might be back in the classroom but COVID-19 continues to create significant challenges in school.

WASHINGTON — Learning lapse continues to be a big concern around the nation and here in the DMV.

Reports from the group Empower K12 show students have lost four months of learning in math and one month of learning in reading. Those numbers increased significantly for students in at-risk communities.

According to research by the same report, at-risk students have lost five months of learning in math and four months of learning in reading. This is from the most recent report during the fall of 2020.

Now, many nonprofits are busy trying to tighten the learning gap and help students who may have fallen behind.

"We know that the loss of instructional time has had an impact. However, for the young people that we’ve been working with for the last decade, they were already behind pre-pandemic and we know that they are even further behind," said Shukurat Adamoh-Faniyan, the Executive Director of Reading Partners D.C.

Adamoh-Faniyan said Reading Partners D.C. is working with nearly 5,000 elementary school students in 44 D.C. schools this year. The nonprofit is working with area schools and helping provide one on one tutoring for students.

"They have been identified by the school as young people who are behind anywhere from six months to two years behind. What we do is we recruit community volunteers who care deeply about literacy and want to engage," said Shukurat Adamoh-Faniyan.

In an effort to reach additional students, Reading Partners D.C. launched a new virtual platform where they could continue to work with students and offer additional support.

In cases where in-person tutoring is not possible, Adamoh-Faniyan said Reading Partners Connects will allow volunteer tutors to work remotely with individual students in real-time.

"We are looking forward to this year is being able to get back to schools using our brand new virtual platform that we launched that last school year," said Shukurat Adamoh-Faniyan.

Reading Partners D.C. is now looking for volunteers to help them reach more students across the District.

"We need volunteers. One of the things that has come out of all of this is certainly understanding the depth of the need and Reading Partners D.C. is here to be able to answer the call," said Shukurat Adamoh-Faniyan.

To learn more about volunteering, click here.

Each year, Reading Partners publishes reports highlighting student performance for the national organization and for each of its 12 respective regions across the country. The Impact and Innovation reports for the 2020-2021 school year have recently been posted on readingpartners.org and include the following highlights.

In Washington, D.C.: