WASHINGTON, D.C. -- The Department of Justice says a fingerprint found on the bomb mailed to Democratic Sen. Maxine Waters led them to suspect Cesar Altieri Sayoc – the man now accused of sending at least 13 IEDs to prominent Democrats and critics of the president.

A multi-agency investigation into the devices which began earlier this week when a bomb intended for the New York home of George Soros was discovered culminated Friday in the arrest of Sayoc at his Florida home.

Law enforcement officers took Sayoc into custody without incident. They also confiscated a white van purportedly belonging to Sayoc. The van was covered in pro-Donald Trump and anti-media stickers.

In a press conference Friday afternoon, U.S. Attorney General Jeff Sessions and FBI Director Christopher Wray announced Sayoc was facing five federal charges:

interstate transportation of an explosive;

illegal mailing of explosives;

threats against former presidents and certain other persons;

threatening interstate communications;

assaulting federal officers.

A federal criminal complaint filed in the U.S. District Court for the Southern District of New York listed 13 targets who were sent IEDs, including former President Barack Obama, former Vice President Joe Biden, former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton, Sen. Maxine Waters, Sen. Kamala Harris, former CIA director John Brennan and billionaire philanthropist and Democratic donor George Soros.

