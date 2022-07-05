Rainy Saturday in DMV area brings downed trees and water rescue

The weather caused significant damage on Saturday. One tree fell on a car in Rockville, Maryland, but no one was hurt.

Example video title will go here for this video

WASHINGTON — Damage was wrought throughout the DMV area Saturday as several trees fell down during the rainy day.

One by one, the weather toppled trees, falling on homes and cars in Northwest D.C. One tree fell on a home along the 7700 Block of 17th Street in Northwest. The second tree fell on a car along Macomb Street Northwest.

Up the road, in Rockville, Md. the Kohrman family won’t be moving from their house anytime soon after a tree fell overnight on their friend's car.

"I was getting ready to go up to BWI for a family event, we come outside and see the tree, that’s right outside our house by the street, had fallen on my friends car and the power lines were down for our house and the power was out," Daniel Kohrman told WUSA9.

Kohrman said this all started before the sun came up.

"If we’d been in the car talking, or figuring out plans, and the tree had decided then to uproot and come over, that would’ve been scary," he said.

He said Pepco was there within an hour. Crews said it would take hours to restore power to this side of Broadwood Drive.

The impacts were expansive in Montgomery County. Creek water crept onto the roadways Saturday morning, leaving drivers stranded.

Pete Piringer, a spokesperson for Montgomery County Fire and Rescue, said on social media of the damage: "We did have a water rescue earlier this morning in the Brookeville area — actually, along Brighton Dam near the Hollings River. There was some flooding in some typical areas."