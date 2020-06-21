'Wood for Good' hopes to use plywood around DC for artwork and other projects

A local business owner is calling on other businesses to drop off plywood used to protect their shops so the materials can then be used for other purposes.

WASHINGTON, D.C., USA — With boarded-up businesses now a common sight around the district, a local business owner hopes to collect plywood from around the area and use the materials for artwork and projects.

As the owner of the Urban Athletic Club in Shaw, Graham King saw his gym get vandalized following recent protests.

Like other businesses, King and his staff put up plywood to protect from further damage.

However, after seeing all the materials required to cover the windows, King wondered what would happen after they were taken down.

"It was three storefronts and that was about 15 pieces of wood," he said. "I put everything up and I’m doing it all, I’m like what’s going to happen after this?"

What came next was the creation of the "Wood for Good" effort.

Instead of having the wood hauled off to landfills around the area, King has called on other businesses to drop off the plywood at his gym for future projects.

"It was like, 'Let’s take this wood and let’s create something with it, whether it’s a planter or a park bench,'” he said.

Since starting the effort and posting it to Eventbrite, King has heard from multiple businesses.

Some of the plywood he has gathered now sits in piles outside the gym.

"We’ve been lucky enough to get wood from VIDA Fitness. Shaw’s Tavern donated. National Geographic is donating," he said. "We have about 50 pieces of wood so far and then 700 coming in July.”

Part of the effort has also included gathering interest from local artists to use the materials.

With supply somewhat low for now, King told WUSA that he has asked those wanting to use the materials for projects to wait until later this summer.

"I would love to see park benches. I’d love to see planters," he said. "I’d love to see any use where the community can then use that wood.”

Over the next few weeks, King expects to gather even more wood as businesses take down their protections.

Moving forward, he hopes Wood for Good can help commemorate a historic time for the district.

"The wood is then becoming something else," King said. "If you can walk by and see there are lights coming out of it, there are people sitting on it, there are people having coffee, you'll remember that time.”

Anyone interested in participating in the Wood for Good effort should contact King via the Eventbrite page.