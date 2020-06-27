WASHINGTON — A Northeast D.C. community came together Friday evening to hold a vigil in support of the Black Lives Matter movement.
About two dozen people gathered in the North Michigan Park neighborhood on 12th Street NE next to St. Joseph's Seminary to participate in the event.
Kristina Williams organized the vigil to bring some more local attention to what is going on across the country.
"We brought the community together and we wanted to sort of partner with a faith-based organization," she said. "So, we reached out to St. Joseph's Seminary and they were excited."
The seminary ultimately agreed to ring the large bell on its front lawn for eight minutes and 46 seconds in memory of George Floyd. Floyd, of Minneapolis, Minnesota, died in May after a police officer placed a knee on his neck for the same amount of time.
Frank DeSiano, a Paulist Father who lives at the seminary said he thought it was important St. Joseph's be involved in the roadside vigil.
"This is a faith issue because it's about humanity," he said. "And, it's about the way we love or don't love each other."
Dr. Justine Love grew up in the neighborhood where the event was held. She said she was proud to see locals participate in the Black Lives Matter movement.
"To support all the young black men, black children, black women, I am elated," she said.
Other houses of worship have also taken time to participate in the Black Lives Matter movement. All Souls Church Unitarian, in DC's Mt. Pleasant neighborhood also held a vigil for locals in the community Friday evening.