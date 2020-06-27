"We brought the community together and we wanted to sort of partner with a faith-based organization," she said. "So, we reached out to St. Joseph's Seminary and they were excited."



The seminary ultimately agreed to ring the large bell on its front lawn for eight minutes and 46 seconds in memory of George Floyd. Floyd, of Minneapolis, Minnesota, died in May after a police officer placed a knee on his neck for the same amount of time.



Frank DeSiano, a Paulist Father who lives at the seminary said he thought it was important St. Joseph's be involved in the roadside vigil.



"This is a faith issue because it's about humanity," he said. "And, it's about the way we love or don't love each other."