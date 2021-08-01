This video captured a person of interest before rioters breached the U.S. Capitol

The "QAnon Shaman" could be seen urging crowds to leave before breaching the Capitol.

WASHINGTON — Among the countless pictures and videos that captured rioters swarming the U.S. Capitol, Pam Hemphill got up close and personal with one of the persons of interest wanted by the FBI.

Hemphill, a Trump supporter from Idaho, rushed up the stairs as soon as the doors were getting smashed. The self-proclaimed citizen journalist spent more than 30 minutes capturing the events as rioters tried to get in and yelling at police.

For several minutes, you can see a man with face paint and a furry Viking headdress dubbed "QAnon Shaman" urging people to leave after President Donald Trump in his Twitter video told protesters to stand down.

The man is 32-year-old Jake Angeli of Phoenix who has been an outspoken QAnon supporter and fan of Trump.

"Donald Trump asked everyone to go home!" Angeli said in the video. "Let's show them we're the bigger men and women! And I'll lead by example."

Jake Angeli, the "QAnon Shaman", is seen urging people to follow Trump's request and leave after the windows to the door were smashed in and before rioters stormed through. The FBI since released his photo as a person of interest for unlawful entry. @wusa9

Video: Pam Hemphill pic.twitter.com/kFTXr2JFaZ — Matthew Torres (@News_MTorres) January 8, 2021

However, social media was swept with images of Angeli entering the building. The FBI released his photo as a person of interest wanted for unlawful entry.

Hemphill said she did not realize he made it inside.

"He seemed like he was trying to help people get away," she told WUSA9.

In a phone call with our sister station 12 News in Phoenix Thursday, Angeli said he did not have time to answer questions, but noted he was waiting for a ride to travel back home.

The FBI released additional pictures of rioters seen inside the Capitol. Among them is a man who appears to be Doug Jensen of Des Moines, Iowa storming through the building.

Jensen had the same QAnon shirt over a hooded sweatshirt seen in the FBI picture on his Facebook post on Wednesday.

Forrest & Associate Masonry, Jensen's job, told WUSA9 that he was fired.

Both Jensen and Angeli have not been federally charged as of Friday evening.