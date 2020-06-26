FBI and US Park Police seek protesters who tried to topple statue in Lafayette Square

The two departments are asking the public to identify protesters who attempted to take down the Andrew Jackson statue in Lafayette Square on Monday.

WASHINGTON — The FBI and US Park Police are asking for the public's help in identifying protesters who tried to tear down the Andrew Jackson statue outside the White House earlier this week.

The agencies posted photos of 15 people they are asking to be identified, stating they "are responsible for vandalizing federal property" at the square. On Monday, demonstrators and police engaged in a standoff at the statue.

Just before 8 p.m. that night, the protesters broke through the fence surrounding the Andrew Jackson statue, threw ropes around it, and climbed on top to try to topple the bronze statue depicting Jackson in military uniform riding a horse that is reared on its hind legs.

The photos released by the agencies can be found here.

On Friday, President Donald Trump shared the photo released by the agencies on his Twitter page, describing Monday night's statue takedown as "disgraceful vandalism." Last week, the statue of Confederate General Albert Pike was torn down and burned by demonstrators.



It's not the first time the President has called for arrests.

On June 22, the president tweeted that he has "authorized" the federal government to "arrest anyone who vandalizes or destroys any monument, statue or other such Federal property in the U.S" with up to 10 years in prison. He cited the Veterans Memorial Preservation Act