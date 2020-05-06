These businesses will open their restrooms to protesters on Saturday

WASHINGTON — Protesters continue to take the streets of D.C. in "Justice For George Floyd" protests -- some for hours, others all day -- so taking a bathroom break is essential. A few businesses in the District say they'll open their doors to meet needs and allow protesters to take a bathroom break.
Saturday is expected to be a crowded day full of protesters near Lafayette Square, according to D.C. Chief of Police Newsham.
Now, citizens in the community are doing their part to help out even if it is just in a small way. This bathroom initiative was started by a movement called #OpenYourLobby on Twitter.
The group started a spreadsheet of theaters currently committed to opening their lobbies to protesters to use the restroom, catch a break, grab snacks, or drink water in D.C., New York, California, Texas and Chicago.
Here is the list of businesses that will open their lobbies:
- Arena Stage - 1101 6th Street NW
- Studio Theatre - 1501 14th Street NW
- Shakespeare Theatre Company - 450 7th Street NW
- Wolly Mammoth Theatre Company - 641 D Street NW
The group plans to update the list as more businesses commit to the initiative.
