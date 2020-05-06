x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More (4) »

Washington, DC's Leading Local News: Weather, Traffic, Sports and more | Washington, DC | WUSA9.com

protests

These businesses will open their restrooms to protesters on Saturday

Here's a list of open businesses!

WASHINGTON — Protesters continue to take the streets of D.C. in "Justice For George Floyd" protests -- some for hours, others all day -- so taking a bathroom break is essential. A few businesses in the District say they'll open their doors to meet needs and allow protesters to take a bathroom break.

Saturday is expected to be a crowded day full of protesters near Lafayette Square, according to D.C. Chief of Police Newsham.

RELATED: No arrests in DC Thursday; Mayor Bowser renames 16th Street near White House 'Black Lives Matter Plaza'

Now, citizens in the community are doing their part to help out even if it is just in a small way. This bathroom initiative was started by a movement called #OpenYourLobby on Twitter.

The group started a spreadsheet of theaters currently committed to opening their lobbies to protesters to use the restroom, catch a break, grab snacks, or drink water in D.C., New York, California, Texas and Chicago.

Here is the list of businesses that will open their lobbies:

  • Arena Stage - 1101 6th Street NW
  • Studio Theatre - 1501 14th Street NW
  • Shakespeare Theatre Company - 450 7th Street NW
  • Wolly Mammoth Theatre Company - 641 D Street NW

The group plans to update the list as more businesses commit to the initiative.

To view the full list, click here.

RELATED: DC mayor unveils Black Lives Matter Plaza, mural painted on 16th Street

RELATED: Want to help? Organizations looking for and offering support after Minneapolis unrest

Download the brand new WUSA9 app here.

Sign up for the Get Up DC newsletter: Your forecast. Your commute. Your news.