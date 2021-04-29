DC AG will help expunge arrest records for June 2020 protesters

Karl Racine's office is sending letters to 220 people arrested for curfew violations June 2020 pledging to help clear arrest records

WASHINGTON — More than 200 people arrested by DC Police during June 2020 protests for curfew violations will receive letters from the D.C. Attorney General's Office about how it will support efforts to expunge their arrest records in court.

WUSA9 broke news this March that Attorney General Karl Racine's office declined to prosecute protesters arrested by MPD on Swann Street Northwest. Now, 220 protesters are eligible to seek help from Racine's office in having their arrest records expunged.

“We declined to prosecute the vast majority of protesters who were arrested in early June 2020 for violating the Mayor’s curfew order while peacefully protesting in the District," OAG Communications Director Abbie McDonough said. "When making charging decisions, OAG evaluates the evidence and circumstances surrounding each individual arrest as well as the public safety risks to the residents of the District. OAG is also proactively offering to file motions on behalf of eligible individuals and ask a judge to seal their arrest records to help make the process easier for those individuals and reduce hurdles to have their arrest records sealed."

Without OAG’s assistance, individuals would usually have to file a motion in court on their own or hire an attorney and ask the judge to seal the arrest record only after a two-year waiting period. Instead, OAG is offering to do the work for them so these individuals won’t have to take all the steps to ask the court to have their records sealed

According to Racine's office, the letters will tell those individuals that, "after reviewing their records, OAG determined they are eligible to have the record of their arrest sealed and, if they reply to the letter, OAG will file a motion on their behalf, asking a judge to seal the record of their arrest."

Racine's office added that it only formally charged five individuals who were arrested for curfew violations during June 2020. About 80 people arrested for curfew violations in early June are not eligible to have their records sealed. OAG stated it is only able to seal the records of those who are eligible by statute. OAG has testified in support of changing the current statute on the sealing and expungement of records, including supporting eliminating automatic disqualifiers for records that are otherwise eligible for sealing. The 220 eligible individuals will receive letters in the mail from OAG.