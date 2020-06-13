LIST: DC street closures, restrictions ahead of scheduled protests

City officials say that street closures and listed times may change based on "prevailing or unexpected conditions."

WASHINGTON — After two weeks of protests against police brutality in D.C., including a crowd of thousands last Saturday, things have largely quieted down. But D.C. officials are still expecting to see several First Amendment demonstrations in the District Saturday and Sunday.

DC police said that street closures and listed times may change based on "prevailing or unexpected conditions."

"The public should expect parking restrictions along the street and should be guided by the posted emergency no parking signage," MPD said in a release. "All vehicles that are parked in violation of the emergency no parking signs will be ticketed and towed.

No parking from Saturday 6 a.m. through Sunday 11:59 p.m.:

Constitution Avenue from Pennsylvania Avenue, NW to 17th Street, NW

Pennsylvania Avenue from 3rd Street, NW to 15th Street, NW

Independence Avenue from 3rd Street, NW to 14th Street, SW

Connecticut Avenue from I Street, NW to L Street, NW

Vermont Avenue from I Street, NW to L Street, NW

I Street from 14th Street, NW to 17th Street, NW

H Street from 14th Street, NW to 17th Street, NW

K Street from 14th Street, NW to 17th Street, NW

New York Avenue from 14th Street, NW to 15th Street, NW

17th Street from Constitution Avenue, NW to L Street, NW (both side of Farragut Square)

16th Street From H Street, NW to O Street, NW

15th Street from Constitution Avenue, NW to L Street, NW (both sides of McPherson Square)

14th Street from Independence Avenue, SW to K Street, NW

12th Street from Constitution Avenue, NW to Pennsylvania Avenue, NW

10th Street from Constitution Avenue, NW to Pennsylvania Avenue, NW

9th Street from Constitution Avenue, NW to Pennsylvania Avenue, NW

7th Street from Independence Avenue, SW to Pennsylvania Avenue, NW

6th Street from Constitution Avenue, NW to Pennsylvania Avenue, NW

4th Street from Independence Avenue, SW to Pennsylvania Avenue, NW

3rd Street from Independence Avenue, SW to Pennsylvania Avenue, NW



Closed Sunday 4 a.m. to 11:59 p.m. (could see closures Sat. 4 a.m. to 11:59 p.m.)