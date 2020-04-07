‘Independence Day does not truly represent African Americans’ | Some protesters spend 4th of July holiday marching for justice

This is the sixth weekend in a row of protests in the District.

On Saturday, protesters marched across Downtown D.C. for the sixth weekend in a row as the President’s 4th of July celebration is getting ready to kick off.

Protests have taken place across the region for more than a month as demonstrators continue to push for justice and protest racial injustice and police brutality following the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis.

One organizer said he chose to plan a George Floyd memorial march because he said he couldn’t sit back and watch injustices unfold on the news anymore. He said he strategically planned Saturday’s march on the 4th of July.

"Since our forefathers used this day to declare independence from their oppressors, we should use this day to declare justice from our oppressors,” Mason Frey said.

More than a hundred peaceful protesters marched alongside Frey on Saturday morning.

One of those demonstrators, Tierra Cooke, said people need to continue to demand justice even if it is a holiday. She also said she doesn’t believe the 4th of July holiday represents everyone.

“Independence Day does not truly represent African Americans because after the war African Americans were still in slavery,” Cooke said. “For us to sit here and continue to protest and fight for our rights and demand justice on this holiday that is not really for us, is just us letting them know we’re not going anywhere and we’re not going to stop until we get justice.”

Several other protesters were planned in the District on the Independence Day holiday.