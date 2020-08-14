Protests flare up in DC's Adams Morgan neighborhood Thursday night

Police were seen making arrests at the overnight protests.

WASHINGTON — A group of protesters was seen in the area of Adams Morgan on Thursday night into Friday morning.

The protesters were in the area of 18th Street and Florida Avenue in Northwest around 10 p.m. chanting, "defund the police," on the streets and near the Metropolitan Police Department's Third District Precinct.

The demonstration started as a march before it made its way into the Adams Morgan neighborhood.

D.C. police officers were at the scene monitoring the protests. Officers had a line at the intersection of Florida Avenue and 18th Street.

WUSA9 crews at the location noticed that things got heated between the group and police officers. Officers were seen boxing in some protesters and pushing them off to a small area on the street.

WUSA9 also saw police make some arrests. One arrested protester was heard banging on the walls of a D.C. Police van. Protesters were then heard chanting, "let them go." It is still unknown how many arrests were made during the overnight event.

A confrontation happens between police and protesters after a MPD van tries to leave with what can be heard an arrested protester banging on the van walls. @wusa9 #DC #DCprotests pic.twitter.com/WVKYiCp6BZ — Jesse Varner (@DCNewsPhotog) August 14, 2020

An individual told WUSA9 that another protester had a stroke during demonstrations and was transported away from the scene in an ambulance.

According to people down at the protest a protester had a stroke, still waiting on confirmation from @dcfireems. Person was loaded into an ambulance and taken away. @wusa9 #DC #DCprotests pic.twitter.com/fWRn4yDQIh — Jesse Varner (@DCNewsPhotog) August 14, 2020

As of Friday morning, the area was a bit quieter and looks as if the protesters may have moved on.

We reached out to D.C. police to learn more about why the individuals were out protesting through the evening.

The overnight event comes as widespread protests brewed up in the District and across the country calling for racial justice and equality.