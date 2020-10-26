Protesters block traffic on I-395 to demand education reform

Protesters were seen blocking the roadway with vehicles and standing on cars.

WASHINGTON — Members of Occupy D.C. took the streets of D.C. early Monday morning and blocked traffic on Interstate 395 to spread awareness about education for people of color.

The group of protesters said they were marching with some members of The Live Movement to bring attention to education reform for people of color and to spread awareness of their demands.

Protesters were seen blocking the roadway with vehicles and standing on cars.

The demonstration temporarily shut down several streets near southbound I-395, according to D.C. Police.

The following streets were closed and have since reopened following the protest.

I-395 Westbound,

NB 295 at the 11th Street Bridge

11th and K Street, SE (Ramp to I-695)

3rd Street Tunnel NB and SB Traffic is shutdown

4th and Massachusetts Ave, NW (Entrance to the 3rd Street Tunnel)

3rd Street and Indiana Ave, NW ((Entrance to the 3rd Street Tunnel)

2nd Street and D Street, NW (Entrance to the 3rd Street Tunnel)