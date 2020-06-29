GWU student caught on video vandalizing Andrew Jackson statue released from jail

"We are looking at long jail sentences for these vandals, and these hoodlums, and these anarchists," President Trump said.

WASHINGTON — A federal judge released a George Washington University student from jail Monday, who was arrested after last week's alleged attempt to tear down the statue of Andrew Jackson near the White House.

Three other men charged by the FBI over the weekend have yet to be arrested. Agents are still trying to identify 11 other people.

After President Trump's fury last week at the attempt to tear down the Jackson statue, the U.S. Park Police scoured publicly available news media and came up with images of 15 people investigators believed were involved.

Over the weekend, the U.S. Attorney charged four people with destruction of federal property, including Connor Judd, a 20-year-old GWU student from Davis, California.

Police said video showed him in a maroon shirt and gray pants pulling on a rope. In another video, he appeared to be yelling, "Get down off the statue."

Prosecutors said Judd is the only person detained so far.

He went before a federal magistrate on Monday, and Judge Robin Meriweather ordered him released on his own recognizance.

Prosecutors had asked for GPS monitoring, and they wanted him ordered to stay away from all federal monuments, but the judge rejected that as unworkable.

His mother, Jill Judd, had flown out from California, and called him a "good boy... a good man."

The acting U.S. Attorney called the First Amendment "sacred," but said he would not stand by idly "and allow our national monuments to be vandalized and destroyed."

Neither the FBI nor the U.S. Attorney offered any update Monday on the other three people who have been charged. There is also nothing new on the 11 others that they've been trying to identify.

The Jackson statue is still standing, surrounded by a fence, but in charging documents, police allege it suffered serious damage.