1 week after teargas, memorial grows outside White House

Protesters, families and activists covered the black chain link fence separating them from the White House with posters, cards and candles.

WASHINGTON — After teargas and debris cleared from 16th Street, the fate of 1,000 ft. of storied pavement remained uncertain. What would happen to the mouth of Lafayette Square, where peaceful protesters were assaulted by their own government?

It’s now the site of a civic communion — an ebb and flow of people who move through Black Lives Matter Plaza.

But without a militarized law enforcement perimeter on the other side of an 8-ft. fence, attention is now turning to the growing memorial spanning the barrier.

Protesters, families and activists covered the black chain link fence with posters, cards and candles — additions to a sacred space where thousands reflected on the week that was, and the work that remains to be done.

“We’re taking great care of each other, and our allies are also taking care of each other,” said Katea Stitt in an interview Monday. “And, you know, this is what we have here. A place to collect ourselves, to help one another through this.”

Emotions in the plaza remain ever-changing. While Friday saw joy on the sun-splashed street, freshly painted with the words “Black Lives Matter” visible from space, moments of melancholy returned Monday.

There is a wide-spread realization that enduring change will be slow, as headlines return to coronavirus, severe storms, and the politics of who will occupy the home barely visible behind the fence.