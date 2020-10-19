The Norfolk Police Department thanked Meghan Markle for praising Chief Larry Boone for how he handled protests that broke out following the death of George Floyd.

NORFOLK, Va. — Norfolk Police tweeted thanks to the Duchess of Sussex, Meghan Markle, who credited Police Chief Larry Boone with sensibly handling demonstrations that broke out over the summer.

In June, Markle made mention of Boone in a video message to high school graduates about protests that started after the May 25th death of George Floyd.

She called attention to different leaders who brought solidarity to their communities during a time rife with civil unrest and recognized Boone by title.

“The other thing though that I do remember about that time was how people came together," Markle said. "And we are seeing that right now, we are seeing that from the sheriff in Michigan or the police chief in Virginia."

Thank you Meghan Markle for recognizing #NorfolkPD Chief Larry D. Boone's leadership and willingness to support the communities desire to be heard during demonstrations in #NorfolkVA. @NorfolkVA @vachiefs @noblenatl @TheIACP — Norfolk Police Dept (@NorfolkPD) October 18, 2020

Days after Floyd was killed, Chief Boone was forthright about his thoughts on his death, stating that he believed the Minneapolis officers involved should be charged.

“The officer with his knee on his neck should be terminated, should be fired, should be charged with murder. The officers standing around should be fired, should be terminated, should be charged with murder,” Boone said.

He also marched and spoke with demonstrators in Norfolk.

His involvement with the community earned him a spot on the Virginia Crime Commission. Governor Ralph Northam appointed Boone to the commission earlier this summer calling him a "reformer."