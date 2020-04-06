'People don’t understand they can help us here' | Donations pour in for George Floyd protesters

As a sign of support for Freedom Fighters DC, people dropped off supplies to Red Bear Brewing Company.

WASHINGTON D.C., DC — As Freedom Fighters DC protested outside of the U.S. Capitol on Wednesday, people across the District were donating to the local organization.

Hundreds of pounds of supplies were donated including everything from water, to saline and folding tables.

"It’s been huge," Poetic of Freedom Fighters DC said. "People don’t understand that they can actually help us here with the fight by sending these donations by sending us the water while we fight the fight and make those marches. It’s huge."

Protests have been going on in the District for six days.

Members of Freedom Fighters DC said they have received so many supplies they have already filled a storage unit and are looking to rent a second. They said the supplies would be shared with other people out protesting.

"We found a way that we could be involved, make a difference and support our friends and family, without going into the crowd," Doron Petersan said.

She dropped off supplies with her 8-year-old son Ezra. She said as a transracial family, the last week has been really difficult and involved difficult conversations regarding corruption and racial aggression.



She said she’s trying to make things less scary and trying to show him that there is something they can do about it.

"Supporting just in spirit is one thing, but when you can actually provide sustenance for the people who are fighting for the message that you need in order to stay alive, it's why we're here in a more gentle way for the 8-year-old," Petersan said.

Poetic said the supplies aren’t just helping the protests today, but protests for the foreseeable future.

He said Freedom Fighters would be out marching as long as they need to be, noting that this isn’t a moment, but a movement.