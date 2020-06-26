The crowds are smaller along 16th Street NW next to the Lafayette Plaza, but protesters remain passionate.

WASHINGTON — Black Lives Matter Plaza has become a central hub for racial justice protesters, including visitors from across the country.

The Lowe family, from Houston, Texas, drove 20 hours north to see family and paid a visit to the 16th Street NW plaza.

The African-American family has two sons. Father Joshua Lowe said his sons’ presence at the site added to the gravity of the plaza’s significance.

“You want to expose them to this so they know exactly everything that’s going on in the world,” he said.

Protesters also displayed pictures of people who had lost their lives in officer-involved shootings on the Lafayette Square fence.

“To me, it’s like the central point,” mom Aleece Lowe said. “The decisions are made here, the President’s here, and his lack of response is felt even more here when you see signs, people crying. And, it’s a Black Lives Matter street, straight to the White House, it’s pretty impactful.”

The crowd at Black Lives Matter Plaza is smaller than it has been in recent days. D.C. reopened H and I Streets NW to vehicular traffic for the first time in several days.

However, protesters later moved to H Street, impeding the flow of traffic.

St. John's Episcopal Church, at the corner of 16th and H streets, also remains fenced off to the public. The church received some criticism from protesters over its decision to consent to D.C. government setting up the barrier.

On Thursday, the parish addressed the public in regard to the construction of that fence in a statement:

"Dear Parishioners,

In its 200-plus year existence, our beloved church has witnessed history, in its many forms, from our corner of Lafayette Square. That holds true today with the protests associated with the murder of George Floyd and other innocent Black citizens across our country.

We as a parish support the protesters' fight for an end to systemic racism. As is often the case in these situations, we have also been faced with significant challenges. Our historic buildings have been damaged by fire and graffiti. Individuals have built encampments on the church grounds, pitching tents, cooking on open fires in close proximity to the buildings, and relieving themselves in inappropriate places, resulting in a risk to the health and safety of protesters and others. At times, our staff have not felt safe traveling to and from work, or in their offices.

At its meeting last week, the Vestry discussed the tension between support of the Black Lives Matter movement and keeping our staff and property safe. As a result of that discussion, we met with City leaders last Friday. The meeting was productive, and we came away with a plan to peacefully relocate the individuals camping on our grounds that was based on engaging the protesters in conversation. We did not have the opportunity to finish executing that plan because on Monday the police began clearing H Street, NW. We were not aware they would do this.

After renewed violence on Monday evening, the City contacted us on Tuesday and offered to provide fencing around our buildings. After a thorough discussion, and in consultation with Bishop Mariann, we reluctantly agreed to the fencing. While we hate both the fencing and the boarded-up windows, one of our main responsibilities as rector and wardens is to protect the buildings. Our hope is to remove both the fencing and plywood as soon as practicable.

We have much work to do. In the coming weeks, we must return our attention to regathering and reengaging our congregation, while continuing the conversation on racial healing that we started the past two Sundays. Our Regathering Task Force is hard at work planning for our safe return to in-person worship. A survey on that topic will be released shortly.

We ask for your continued prayers for our parish, but also for our staff, who have been working under extremely difficult conditions.

In faith,

The Rev. Robert W. Fisher, Rector

Paul Barkett, Senior Warden