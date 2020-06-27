Police push protesters off Black Lives Matter Plaza

Police cleared the street Saturday morning, confiscating supplies and removing structures.

WASHINGTON — What appeared to be a quiet night of demonstrations along Black Lives Matter Plaza Friday night got heated in the overnight hours.

Police pushed about 50 protesters back to 16th and K St NW around 2:30 a.m. Police on bicycles chanted "Move back" to push the crowd off the street. Police then began removing structures from along the street, and confiscating any supplies found there.

D.C. police have been attempting to clear the area of demonstrators since Monday, with sporadic clashes between protesters and police bubbling up overnight for most of the week. At times, police were seen using what appeared to be pepper spray and flash bang grenades to disperse the crowds.

Saturday morning, D.C. Police were seen loading structures into the back of trucks, and one protester we spoke with told us they had confiscated supplies.

D.C. has been a hotbed of protest activity for more than a month following the death of George Floyd while in Minneapolis police custody.

Over the past week, demonstrators have clashed with police have forced road closures, and attempted to topple a statue of Andrew Jackson, and called for the removal of the Emancipation Statue in Lincoln Park.

On Saturday morning WUSA9 witnessed a man climb up a pole along 16th St. Firefighters were called to the scene to rescue the man with a ladder truck.