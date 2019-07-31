PRINCE GEORGE COUNTY, Va. — Prince George’s County’s top prosecutor unveiled a new juvenile justice reform strategy Wednesday that she believes will "end the school to prison pipeline."

"A child that doesn’t get the help or intervention that they need will simply become an adult with the same issues,” Prince George’s County State’s Attorney Aisha Braveboy, said.

Braveboy is reorganizing her juvenile division and directing all prosecutors to assess the possibility of diverting an accused youth offender into counselling or mental health services before moving forward with charges.

A key breakthrough in the county will be the cooperation of the school system with prosecutors, according to Monica Goldson, CEO of the Prince George’s County school system.

Schools will be poised to offer counselling and follow-up with accused juvenile offenders, Goldson said.

"What this program does is allow our students a second chance," Goldson said.

