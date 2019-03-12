NORTH POTOMAC, Md. — A proposed independent living facility in the Potomac region is bringing excitement for the family of developers, but drawing skepticism from some surrounding neighbors.

The proposed Heritage Gardens development is an independent living facility for people 62 and older, and would include 51 units and 113 parking spaces.

Developer Ken Wormald said it would be designed to fit in the existing neighborhood, but some neighbors have shown their concern by placing ‘savetheglen.org’ signs in their front yards to oppose the new development.

One such neighbor is Dave Lemus, who expressed his fear that the new development would negatively impact the character of an area that many residents gravitated towards.

“[I'm] concerned, concerned that such a development would really harmfully affect the character of the neighborhood," Lemus said. "We came here because of the semi-rural neighborhood, and we feel that adding a large amount of new housing would effectively harm the character of the neighborhood, the semi-rural character that we have."

Lemus said that his wife is a new member of the group they call Save the Glen.

Many signs can be seen along S. Glen Road where the proposed project would go.

Despite signs showing opposition, Wormald said that the developers have also received many letters of support for the project.

Wormald said he grew up in this neighborhood and wanted to do something good for his community. The "much needed" independent living facility is how he said he wanted to help.

But Lemus said he worries about the traffic the proposed 113 parking spaces for the facility would bring.

"In the last eight years that we've been here, the amount of traffic flowing through South Glen has gone up exponentially," Lemus said. "If we have 51 townhouses with two cars each, at least another hundred cars will seriously affect the amount of traffic flowing through the road."

Wormald said with the 30 acres available, they could have designed the development to house 500 units instead of the proposed 51.

The developer also added that the land was previously going to be a 400-person school and said if the facility isn’t approved, that school could still be a possibility.

The Save the Glen website stated its members' frustration with the proposed project.

"Our Greater South Glen neighborhood has faced many challenges over the years, but none so daunting as the Heritage Gardens’ 51 townhouses, disguised as a luxury senior living project, planned for the now-defunct 4th Presbyterian School campus at 10701 South Glen Rd across from Norton Rd," the website said.

Lemus's concerns echoed that of the Save the Glen website.

“If there is some good that such a development should bring to a neighborhood or like ours, I'm only too happy to hear it, but so far I haven't heard that,” Lemus said.

Officials with the Montgomery County Planning Department said the planning board meets with many groups during the development process.

Officials also said the public is encouraged to give their input.

The decision to develop Heritage Gardens will be continued during a January 9th meeting.

