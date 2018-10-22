WASHINGTON (WUSA9) —

Monday, October 22

Show #17042 (TV PG (L))

“A Meddling Father-in-Law Who Allegedly Trapped His Son on His Compound”

ALL-NEW! Thirty-four-year-old Jorell claims he wants a relationship with his father, Peter, but he and his wife, Tricia, say they fear his father will never stop trying to convince them to return to The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints. They claim Peter is a manipulative person who took Jorell against his will and forced him to stay for several days at the “compound” they say he is building on 34 acres of land in preparation for the end of the world and the second coming of Jesus Christ. Jorell claims Peter accused him of being in a “cannabis-induced psychosis” and brought him to his “compound” so Peter could involuntarily commit Jorell into a psychiatric ward. Peter says despite whatever Jorell says, he has been deeply concerned that his son is smoking too much marijuana and showing signs of being in a state of psychosis. Peter claims everything he did was to help Jorell and to look after his best interest. Peter says he just wants Jorell to start regarding him as a father and not a criminal. (CTD)

Tuesday, October 23

Show #17036 (TV PG (L))

"My Mother is Dating the Man Who Abused My Sister"

ALL-NEW! Alyssa, an 18-year-old college student, says she is horrified that her mom, Carla, is dating Ron, the man who was convicted of assaulting her baby sister 12 years ago. Alyssa’s sister was less than 3 months old when it was discovered that she had multiple fractures, bruises, and blood on her brain. Alyssa was 6 years old at the time, and once Ron went to prison, she says she was relieved that he was out of their lives forever. In April of this year, Alyssa discovered that her mom has secretly been dating Ron again and says she is sickened that he is back in their lives, and furious that her mom could be in love with the man who hurt her sister. Ron says he is innocent and never hurt his daughter. Carla says she wants to marry Ron, and Alyssa has given her mom an ultimatum: “Choose me or him!” Can Dr. Phil help them work it out? (CTD)

Wednesday, October 24

Show #17030 (TV 14 (L))

"My African-American Daughter Believes She is Caucasian"

ALL-NEW! Treasure is 16 years old, African-American, and says she aligns herself with a certain group of people who are “perfect” just like her. And that group, she says, are Caucasians. Treasure has explained to Dr. Phil producers that in her opinion, white people don’t have any problems whatsoever, and that’s why her role models are Jennifer Aniston, Kim Kardashian and Donald Trump. Treasure’s mother, Monique, says she has no clue why Treasure began identifying as Caucasian as a small child and also has racist views against other African-Americans. Both Monique and her son, Kendal, say it is extremely painful and embarrassing to be somewhere in public and hear Treasure make disrespectful remarks to someone just because they’re black. So how did Treasure end up with such extremist views at age 16? Dr. Phil discusses how this family can make changes while approaching such a highly sensitive topic. And, he introduces Spirit, a life coach, for Treasure to learn from as a role model. (CTD)

Thursday, October 25

Show #17408 (TV 14 (L))

“Exclusive: Hawaii Yoga Twin Who Drove Off Cliff with Her Sister”

ALL-NEW! A Dr. Phil exclusive: They were blonde, beautiful twins known for their dynamic personalities and their thriving yoga businesses. Dubbed by some tabloids as the “Terrible Twins of Yoga,” Alexandria and Anastasia Duval made headlines when, after a fight, their car plunged off a 200-foot cliff on Hawaii’s notorious Hana Highway. The devastating crash killed one twin instantly and left the other on trial for her murder. Alexandria Duval speaks out for the first time since her twin sister’s tragic death, and since a judge ruled this was an accident, not murder. (CTD)

Friday, October 26

Show #17038 (TV PG (L))

“A Therapist Involved in a Money Laundering Scam Faces Prison Time”

ALL-NEW! James says his 58-year-old Aunt Terri is a very smart and independent woman, who is a marriage counselor with a master’s degree in clinical psychology. James claims Aunt Terri has fallen for a celebrity catfish scam, by believing she was romantically involved with Hollywood actor Jeffrey Dean Morgan from The Walking Dead. Terri says she even believed he wanted to marry her. Whoever contacted Terri online isn’t the real Jeffrey Dean Morgan. But Terri claims she’s 100 percent convinced that the actor or someone working with him is her "secret lover” who scammed her out of thousands of dollars, and put her in the center of an international money laundering scam that left her broke, brokenhearted, and potentially behind bars. (CTD)

