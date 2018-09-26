WOODBRIDGE, VA -- A road in Prince William County was shut down in both directions on Tuesday night due to a serious crash, according to Prince William County police.

The crash happened on Ridgefield Road in Woodbridge, Va. around 7 p.m. Police advised drivers to expect delays.

Sky9 went to the scene. Two cars that appeared to be badly damaged could be seen from Sky9 footage.

*TRAFFIC ALERT: Serious #Crash | #Woodbridge;

Ridgefield Rd will be shut down in both directions at Hargrett Way due to a serious crash. Expect delays. Use #caution and follow #police direction. pic.twitter.com/C6QYpnXeFQ — Prince William PD (@PWCPolice) September 25, 2018

No information has been released on the cause of the crash or if anyone was injured in the crash.

We will update this story when more information becomes available.

