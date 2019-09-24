GAINESVILLE, Va. — Two people were reportedly injured after a Prince William County school bus collided into a vehicle on Tuesday afternoon, police said.

Officials said the crash near the intersection of Rollins Ford Road and Yellow Hammer Drive in Gainsville just after 3 p.m.

The school bus driver and the driver of the other vehicle were injured as a result of the collision. Police said one of the drivers were transported to the hospital and the other was not.

Police said there were children on the bus at the time of the crash, but none of them were injured.

