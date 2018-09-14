MANASSAS, VA -- Prince William County Schools said it may reopen its investigation into unbilled usage fees for public school facilities, one day after our investigative report on the issue.

Colgan High School baseball coach Mike Colangelo is angry with our report on the Prince William County School’s system audit and investigation into unbilled usage fees for public school facilities, such as high school baseball fields.

"I paid the fees. Whatever they told me to pay, I paid.," said Colangelo.

Colangelo is head of the non-profit Virginia Stars baseball club and the for-profit academy Colangelo Baseball.

A 2012 PWCS audit identified more than $260,000 in potentially unbilled fees Colangelo was supposed to have paid from 2009 to 2011.

The audit lists dollar amounts unbilled at several high schools. The largest amount, $148,863, to Hylton High School. That’s where Colangelo’s brother Sal Colangelo is the athletic director.

The audit said he was the one responsible for billing those usage fees. Other organizations were billed and paid accordingly.

"They told me to pay $6,000. I owe you a $6,000 check. You tell me to pay $8,000. I write an $8,000 check. Whether you can track where you put it, that's not business. I don't work for the school system. As long as I paid my money and I can go to sleep every night knowing I paid every single season, I'm good to go," said Colangelo.

Both Colangelo and his brother Sal’s attorney say the audit is flawed.

On Friday, in response to our report, Prince William County Schools said in a statement:

"The School Division has been in communication with Mike Colangelo and his attorney, who recently indicated that they have records calling into question the accuracy of the audit and underlying investigation and agreed to provide them to PWCS. Upon receipt of those records, PWCS will reopen and reexamine the investigation and the audit as it pertains to Mr. Colangelo and make any corrections that are merited.”

The statement also says that both Mike Colangelo and his brother, Sal Colangelo continue to make "valuable contributions to the School Division and many of its students."

The school system said it continues to address oversight of the use of school and athletic facilities by outside groups to ensure equitable access and collection of appropriate fees.

