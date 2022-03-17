Prince William County School Board votes to adopt $80 million budget

The budget would provide teachers, staff with a 4.2% cost of living adjustment, a step increase, resulting in an average pay increase of 7%, the press release said.

PRINCE WILLIAM COUNTY, Va. — The Prince William County School Board unanimously voted to adopt a new $80 million budget. According to a press release sent by the district, the new budget includes a cost of living raise for staff.

“The budget invests more than $80 million to provide teachers and staff with a 4.2 percent cost of living adjustment and a step increase, resulting in an average pay increase of 7 percent,” the statement said.

The release also said the investment would include market-based improvements to certified/instructional and classified employee pay scales. As a result of these adjustments, PWCS says its salaries will be more competitive. These increases will target primarily early and mid-career steps on their payscale, where PWCS has the least parity with other school divisions competing for talent. As such, some instructional and certified staff will see increases above 7%.

“This outstanding budget enables us to advance many of the priorities outlined in our PWCS Vision 2025, Launching Thriving Futures Strategic Plan,” said PWCS Board Chairman At-Large, Dr. Babur B. Lateef, M.D. “It is now imperative that the General Assembly finish their work and pass the funding critical to support our teachers and classrooms.”

Prince William County also said the adopted budget invests nearly $10 million in additional special education resources.

“This includes the proposed addition of 100 full-time special education teaching assistants, who will provide much-needed support for the most vulnerable students," the press release said. "In addition, the budget includes the hiring of 13 assistive technology specialists. These experts are critical to supporting student voice and engagement in the classroom."

The budget includes the addition of 88 full-time kindergarten teaching assistants to support the critical development of early learners. In support of families, the budget includes the addition of 35 parent liaisons, with the long-term goal of at least one for every school in the next four years. This budget also includes five additional social worker positions, and additional language translation support. Additionally, to support students and families with post-secondary planning, and career and technical education opportunities, the budget adds 15 career counselors.

The budget proposes the hiring of 30 security specialists along with infrastructure upgrades of cameras and emergency systems. It also includes the hiring of an additional 14 nurses to further bolster this critical role and reduce the high student-to-nurse ratio, the release said.