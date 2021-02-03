Prince William County teacher on administrative leave amid alleged comments about Capitol riot has resigned

It is not known at this time if the district's investigation was finished by the time that teacher resigned.

PRINCE WILLIAM COUNTY, Va. — Prince William County teacher that was on leave amid an investigation into his comments to students about the Capitol riot has resigned from his job, according to the school district he worked for.

Prince William County Schools placed Fred M. Lynn Middle School history teacher Benjamin Plummer on administrative leave in early January due to an investigation it opened because of comments he allegedly made to students about the Capitol riot, according to the district.

It is not known at this time if the district's investigation was finished by the time that Plummer resigned.

PWCPS in its January statement to WUSA9 said employees of the district can participate in political activities in their private life, but that engaging in political events and activities on district grounds and in the classroom is not allowed.

"All contracted employees are required to swear or affirm allegiance and loyalty to the Constitution of Virginia and to the Constitution of the United States," added the school district in its statement.

Students in Plummer's class have been taught by a substitute teacher since the district put him on administrative leave. That substitute will stay in the class for the remainder of the school year, said the district.

