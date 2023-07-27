Maryland tennis star Frances Tiafoe gives back with pointers, praise and funding for nationwide youth programs

COLLEGE PARK, Md. — Giving back. It's not what every champion does. But it's what the best champions do.
Tennis star Frances Tiafoe is giving back, in a big way. Currently ranked in the Top 10 in men's tennis, the Prince George's County native has partnered with the U.S. Tennis Association Foundation to launch the Frances Tiafoe Fund.
The fund will support more than 270 chapters in the National Junior Tennis and Learning network across the United States. Each year, that organization provides free or low-cost tennis programs and academic services to more than 130,000 student-athletes nationwide.
Tiafoe made the announcement July 27 at the Junior Tennis Champions Center in College Park, Maryland. That's where his father once worked as head of maintenance. And it's where a young Frances Tiafoe learned the game of tennis.
"I'm a product of JTCC and the NJTL network, " Taifoe said. "I've been thinking about creating a foundation for a very long time now. And learning about the U.S. Tennis Association Foundation, its mission to bring tennis and education for kids to have a chance, especially for people who look like me. (It's an opportunity) to do something great."
To celebrate the launch of the Frances Tiafoe Fund, the USTA Foundation announced a grant of $150,000. One of its partners, the energy foods company Clif Bar, is providing $100,000.
Following the announcement, Tiafoe took the court at the College Park tennis center. He served and volleyed, and offered pointers and praise to dozens of children in several rounds of mixed doubles.