PRINCE GEORGE'S COUNTY, Md. — The Prince George's County State's Attorney's Office is weeks away from holding its first State of Justice Symposium.

State's Attorney Aisha Braveboy will deliver an address on Tuesday, Sept. 10 at The Hotel at the University of Maryland. The event will run from 6 to 9 p.m.

Community justice partners have teamed up with the state's attorney's office for the inaugural event.

"We do have challenges in our community, but the good news is that we're working together to make improvements," Braveboy said.

In addition to Braveboy's address, panel discussion topics include bail reform, juvenile justice reform and diversion programs will take place.

In her latest effort to reform the juvenile justice system, Braveboy announced a new approach to juvenile offenders last month.

Instead of sending juvenile offenders to detention facilities, those who are eligible will enroll in diversion programs that provide counseling and treatment.

The goal is to prevent juvenile offenders from becoming repeat offenders as as adults.

"What I've noticed is that a lot of the individuals who are offending in our community have juvenile records, which means they've come through a system that hasn't addressed the needs they have to make better decisions in the future," Braveboy said.

If you'd like to attend the State of Justice Symposium at the Hotel, located at 7777 Baltimore Ave in College Park, MD, you can register here.

