A Prince George’s County police officer is suspended with pay following allegations he sexually assaulted a woman during a traffic stop.

The department’s spokesperson, Jennifer Donelan, said during a press conference Monday that the reported incident occurred October 11 at 1 a.m.

According to Donelan, the officer was in uniform, on duty and in a marked cruiser at the time. She also said they are continuing to collect evidence surrounding the incident.

“We have been working very closely with the Prince George’s County States Attorney Office. We are in the process of interviewing witnesses and collecting evidence,” said Donelan. “We have been collecting a ton of evidence.”

Donelan would not name the officer involved or confirm the exact location of the traffic stop. She only described the area as “District One.”

Donelan praised the victim for reporting the incident to police within hours of its occurrence.

“Within hours of the woman coming forward and telling us the events of what she said occurred to her, our officer was suspended. He is no longer a police officer. He can’t act as a police officer. His police powers have been suspended. His gun has been taken away. His badge has been taken away. His marked cruiser has been taken away,” said Donelan.

Donelan said reports claiming the woman was targeted because of her immigration status are unsubstantiated, but would not further discuss the victim’s status. However, Donelan commended the woman for reporting the incident to police within hours of its occurrence.

“In this country, you’re innocent until proven guilty. He has certain rights we have to afford him. We have to protect the woman’s privacy. We’re trying to do everything to do right by everyone involved in this case,” said Donelan.

