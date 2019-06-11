PRINCE GEORGE COUNTY, Va. — The Prince George's County school district is in serious need of school bus drivers, and is working to hire around 150 to fill the open positions. There are currently around 90 routes that don't have a permanent driver.

Anne Cuddy started driving school buses for Prince George’s County Public Schools nearly five decades ago. She said driving buses allowed her to keep a closer eye on her young scholars while earning a living.

She has driven several generations of children and their parents to school in Prince George’s County.

"Oh, there are so many memories," Cuddy said. "I’m just not ready to give it up."

The school district is hosting a bus driver hiring fair to fill some of the openings Wednesday. The fair is from 1 to 5 p.m. at the Skyline Administrative building. The county requires a driving record less than 30 days old. Drivers also need to be at least 21 years old with a high school diploma.

The starting salary for the position, is $18.41 per-hour. The job also comes with benefits including health, dental and vision.

