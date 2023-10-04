Prank YouTuber's father says his son is being attacked online after shooting

Tanner Cook's father has been sending WUSA9 messages he's received since we first reported about his son getting shot while playing a prank for his YouTube channel.

STERLING, Va. — A story first reported by WUSA9 has gotten a national spotlight, and the family involved is getting major backlash.

The father of Tanner Cook has been sending WUSA9 messages he's been receiving since we first reported about his son getting shot while playing a prank for his YouTube channel Classified Goons.

The 21-year-old prankster is expected to make a full recovery, but Jeramy Cook, Tanner's father, says no matter the prank, these responses cross the line.

"It's unfortunate," Jeramy Cook said. "I'm getting all kinds of messages from people around the country saying that my son got what he deserved and, matter of fact, they feel like he should have died."

The incident sparked strong reactions online. While many agree, this level of violence is wrong, they also disagree with Tanner Cook's content.

But Tanner's father says getting a reaction is part of the joke like other prank shows.

"I guess people are just bitter and offended, and like, this guy that shot my son. I guess you're angry and offended you can do and say whatever you want," Jeramy Cook said.

A detective says he was using Google Translate on his phone as part of a prank on the suspected shooter, Alan Colie.

His defense argues Colie tried to ask him to leave a few times.

The Louodun County Commonwealth's Attorney's Office is looking into potential charges against Tanner.

But his father says if they want to demonize his son, they must demonize other pranksters like him, calling the responses "mob rule."

"I think we need to defend both things, the right to defend ourselves and the right to say what we want to say," Jeramy Cook said. "People need to be forgiving and quit acting like this."