Police, rescue crews look for a missing swimmer on the Potomac River near Great Falls Park

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. — Rescue squads from Fairfax County and Montgomery County have been searching for a missing man on the Potomac River between Carderick and the American Legion Bridge, according to Pete Piringer of Montgomery County Fire and Rescue.
The swimmer went missing in the Potomac River around 8 p.m. By 9:30 p.m., rescue crews had found personal items belonging to the missing man, according to Piringer.
US Park Police also provided a helicopter as part of the search.
The location the swimmer went missing was near the Billy Goat Trail and Great Falls Park.
No further information has been provided about the man missing on the Potomac River. It is not known what led to him going missing.
This missing swimmer on the Potomac River comes after a Falls Church man drowned Friday night in the Outer Banks upon the beginning of the Memorial Day weekend.
According to officials in Manteo, North Carolina, the Falls Church was surf fishing when he drowned.
